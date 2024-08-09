Noah Lyles not expecting to compete in the Olympic relays

American sprinter Noah Lyles has confirmed he is all but certain to skip the Olympic relays after contracting Covid-19 in Paris.

The Floridian was hoping to become the first man since Usain Bolt at Rio 2016 to achieve an Olympic sprint double, but after collecting 200 metres bronze on Thursday revealed he had tested positive on Tuesday morning.

Lyles was determined to participate in Friday night’s 4×100 metres relay final and was also campaigning for a place on the men’s 4×400 metres team in order to achieve something Bolt had never – winning four gold medals in a single Games.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Lyles posted on Instagram: “First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics!

“Second I want to congratulate @tebogo_letsile_ , @kenny_bednarek and everyone else on an amazing Olympic 200m final.

“Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics.

“It is not the Olympics I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart. I hope everyone enjoyed the show.

“Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you? See you next time.”

The at-time controversial character followed up the “didn’t you?” with a winking emoji.

The world 100 metres and 200 metres champion was taken off the track in a wheelchair, later revealing he admitted he was feeling “quite light-headed” and experienced chest pain after the race.

After first being whisked away to a medical consultation, Lyles returned, wearing a mask, to speak to media as rumours swirled about his condition.