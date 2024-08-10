10 August 2024

Noah Williams saves the best to last to snatch 10m platform bronze

By NewsChain Sport
10 August 2024

Great Britain’s Noah Williams snatched a bronze medal with his last two dives in a thrilling men’s 10m platform final contest.

The 24-year-old produced a brilliant comeback to challenge for a podium place towards the end of the competition.

Williams was fourth going into the fourth round, but some over-rotation caused him to drop down to fifth.

However, he delivered a brilliant response with scores of 93.60 and 94.35 on his final two dives to snatch bronze.

Williams’ team-mate Kyle Kothari had to settle for an 11th placed finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Katie Price arrives at court in London for bankruptcy hearing following arrest

news

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news