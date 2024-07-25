Novak Djokovic hails ‘legend of our sport’ Andy Murray ahead of Scot’s swansong

Novak Djokovic hailed Andy Murray as a “legend” of tennis, but insisted he does not have any retirement plans of his own as he prepares to compete at Paris 2024.

Murray is set to bid farewell to the sport at Roland Garros after confirming earlier this week that he will retire after the Games.

The 37-year-old’s announcement also marks the beginning of the end for tennis’ ‘big four’ era, which includes the already-retired Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic.

Murray claimed two of his three grand slam titles with final victories against Djokovic at the 2012 US Open and at Wimbledon in 2013.

Speaking at a Team Serbia press conference ahead of the Games, Djokovic paid tribute to his ‘big four’ rivals Murray and Nadal.

He said: “I heard the news about Andy and I hope that he will have the best possible farewell in his last competitive match in the Olympics, for him and his country.

“He is a legend of our sport and has been an incredibly important player for tennis globally.

“Nadal of course the same, even more all the results and achievements he has had, particularly in this city, in Roland Garros.

“Nadal didn’t say when his last tournament will be, so hopefully for the sake of the sport he can keep going.”

Despite seeing his rivals retire or approach the end of their careers, Djokovic revealed he has no immediate plans to call quits any time soon.

“I don’t have retirement close in my mind, to be honest, even though I know a lot of people would love me to retire,” he added.

“I think as long as there is at least one of us left in the competition, I think the era is still going.

“Of course there is a change of generations, (Carlos) Alcaraz and (Jannik) Sinner, currently they are two of the best in the world, deservedly.

“They are playing at a very high level. They’re very young and they are going to carry the sport in the future.

“I’ve been present for the shift of many generations in the last 15 years, I like to see that, but I think it’s also great I’m still able to play.

“Of course the end is nearer than the beginning, I know that. I still enjoy competition and I’ll keep going until I don’t enjoy it any more.”

Djokovic begins his bid for Olympic glory with a meeting against Matthew Ebden and a huge clash against Nadal is a possibility in the second round.

Olympic gold is the only piece of silverware missing from Djokovic’s impressive trophy cabinet, something he is aware of ahead of a “huge challenge” at Roland Garros.

“(Gold is) definitely one of the biggest dreams,” he said.

“Approaching an Olympic Games is always a huge challenge for me because I put extra expectations and pressure on myself.

“They’re familiar sites, Roland Garros is somewhere I played just two months ago, so I know those courts very well.

“I’m hoping I can perform at my best and get to the medal match.”