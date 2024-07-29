Novak Djokovic overcomes Rafael Nadal fightback to book third round spot

Novak Djokovic withstood a spirited fightback from Rafael Nadal to beat his old rival and reach the third round of the Olympic men’s singles.

This was their 60th meeting, 18 years after their first, and it looked like being their most one-sided when top seed Djokovic led by a set and 4-0.

Nadal roused himself to pull level but Djokovic ended hopes of another classic between the pair by clinching a 6-1 6-4 victory.

It is only the Spaniard’s fifth defeat in 118 singles matches at Roland Garros, with Djokovic now having been responsible for three of those.

Tennis’ place in the Olympics has often been questioned but there cannot have been a hotter ticket in town, with fans holding up signs hoping to find a way into Court Philippe Chatrier and so many media trying to get into the press box that security were called to intervene.

No two men have met on more occasions than this pair, in what has been one of the closest and most fiercely contested rivalries in all sport.

But Nadal dampened expectations ahead of the clash by emphasising that he is not in the same position as he has been for nearly all the rest of their battles, 10 of which had previously been fought at Roland Garros.

He has played only a handful of tournaments over the last two years because of injury, is ranked 161st, and said last year this was likely to be his final season, although he has rowed back on that a little since.

Djokovic has not had the greatest year either, failing so far to win a tournament at any level and undergoing knee surgery following a slip here during the French Open.

His right knee was still strapped up but he arrived in Paris having reached the Wimbledon final and chasing the one major prize still missing from his vast collection.

Nadal’s fans packed into Chatrier hopeful that the scene of his greatest triumphs would inspire the 38-year-old to find his old magic.

For a set and a half, the exact opposite was true. Djokovic was sharper, faster, more accurate. Nadal could not get his forehand, the architect of so much destruction over the last 20 years, into the match with the Spaniard constantly on the defensive.

He only narrowly avoided suffering his first love set against Djokovic, finally winning the sixth game, but the second set was the same story until Nadal stopped the rot again to make it 4-1.

Initial relief that he was on the board again soon turned into something more exciting when Nadal broke the Djokovic serve for the first time, and there was pandemonium when the Spaniard drilled a smash back at his opponent’s feet before passing him to level at 4-4.

Nadal was immediately in trouble again on his own serve, though, Djokovic breaking with a perfect drop shot, and the 37-year-old clinched victory with an ace.