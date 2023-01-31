Gavin Kilkenny joined Charlton (Adam Davy/PA)
31 January 2023

Oh my God! Charlton signed Kilkenny – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
31 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 31.

Football

Clubs got creative on deadline day.

Joao Cancelo left City for Bayern.

Gareth Bale was coaching.

Neville Southall knew who Everton should turn to for help.

David Beckham enjoyed Mexico.

Jamie Redknapp was also on his travels.

Cycling

A new valley for Geraint Thomas.

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk called out Tyson Fury again.

Cricket

Ian Botham hit the golf course.

Darts

Chris Dobey did not expect that.

Michael Smith won again.

Gymnastics

Another tough week for Max Whitlock.

