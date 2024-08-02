02 August 2024

Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George take men’s pair silver for Great Britain

By NewsChain Sport
02 August 2024

Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George claimed silver for Great Britain in the men’s pair at Paris 2024 as Croatia pipped them at the post.

The duo pushed hard from the start and held a narrow lead from Romania at halfway.

They looked as if they would hold in a frantic finish, but Martin and Valent Sinkovic of Croatia took gold with a desperate burst to the line to win in six minutes 23.66 seconds – less than half a second in front of the British pair.

Wynne-Griffith and George were part of the GB men’s eight crew that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

They switched to the men’s pair after taking a year out to study at Cambridge and compete in the Boat Race.

Coming into the Games the pair were unbeaten in 2024, having won their first major title at the 2024 European Rowing Championships in April.

