Olympics day five: Alex Yee and women’s quadruple sculls strike gold for Team GB

Team GB enjoyed another successful day at the Olympics, where they scooped five medals.

Alex Yee’s incredible finish in the triathlon saw him take gold in thrilling fashion, while the women’s quadruple sculls crew claimed gold in a photo-finish at the rowing.

An entertaining morning also saw bronze medals for Beth Potter in the triathlon and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson in the diving before Kieran Reilly claimed silver in the men’s BMX Freestyle final.

Triathlon triumph

The men’s and women’s triathlons were given the green light on Wednesday after River Seine water testing revealed lower levels of bacteria.

Beth Potter kick-started Team GB’s medal haul with bronze after finishing behind home favourite Cassandre Beaugrand, who won gold.

It was then down to Yee to produce a brilliant finish in the men’s event, where he surged past Hayden Wilde – who had a 14-second lead going into the final lap of the 10 kilometre run – to cross the finish line first on the Pont Alexandre III.

Rowers smiling after photo finish

Team GB’s women’s quadruple sculls team edged to gold by a whisker after pipping the Netherlands in a photo finish.

The British quartet of Lauren Henry, Georgie Brayshaw, Hannah Scott and Lola Anderson trailed the Netherlands from the start, but with one final British push both boats finished side by side and a photo-finish was declared.

Following some nervous glances it was soon revealed that Britain had beaten the Netherlands by the tiny margin of 0.15 seconds.

“Lucky mullet” secures silver

Kieran Reilly credited his ‘lucky mullet’ after winning silver in the men’s BMX Freestyle.

The world champion poured everything into his second run, finishing with a score of 93.91 to push him above French favourite Anthony Jeanjean, but not enough to match the 94.82 achieved by Argentina’s Jose Torres Gil.

Reflecting on his victory, Reilly said: “The mullet has done it’s job. I’ve had it since the Euros and it did me well there.

“I went to my first competition with it and did well, I decided I quite like it and I’m going with it. I’m not superstitious but it’s done its job.”

Golfers ready to get under way

The men’s golf gets under way at Le Golf National on Thursday, where some of the world’s top players will be fighting it out for the medals.

Representing Team GB are Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be teeing up for Ireland.

A who’s who of world golf will be on show, including world number one Scottie Scheffler (US), recent Open winner Xander Schauffele (US), Australia’s Jason Day and Norway’s Viktor Hovland.

What medals did Team GB win on day five?

GoldAlex Yee – men’s triathlonLauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw – rowing, women’s quadruple scullsSilverKieran Reilly – cycling, men’s BMX FreestyleBronzeBeth Potter – women’s triathlonAndrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson – diving, women’s synchronised 10m platform