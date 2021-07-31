Dina Asher-Smith in tears as she pulls out of 200 metres after failing to qualify for sprint final

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of the 200 metres in Tokyo after failing to qualify for the 100 metres final (Mike Egerton/PA Images). (PA Wire)
By Sports Team
12:54pm, Sat 31 Jul 2021
Dina Asher-Smith’s Olympics appear to be over after she indicated she would withdraw from the 200 metres following her failure to qualify for the 100 metres final.

The 25-year-old was expected to challenge for a medal but finished third in her semi-final to crash out in Tokyo, subsequently revealing in tears that the hamstring injury she suffered last month was worse than she had let on.

Asher-Smith is also in Great Britain’s squad for the 4 x 100 metres relay but it seems unlikely she will now compete.

