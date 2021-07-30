Today at the Olympics: BMX history and more medals in the pool for Team GB

What’s happened today so far

Shriever led almost from start to finish to claim a superb gold in the women’s BMX race, and it came just moments after Whyte won Britain’s first medal in the event since its introduction to the Olympic programme 13 years ago. Scott added silver to his gold in the swimming pool, while there was also a podium finish for Greenbank and Page, who won a surprise silver in Rio in 2016 and this time scored 55.735 to finish behind Chinese pair Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling. The men’s eight secured just Great Britain’s second medal of the rowing, while Dina Asher-Smith eased through to the women’s 100 metres semi-finals as the athletics programme got under way. Great Britain’s women’s rugby squad reached the semi-finals, like they did in Rio, with a 21-12 victory over the United States, and world number one Oliver Townend leads the eventing in the early stages of its dressage phase. Novak Djokovic’s dreams of a Golden Slam ended after a shock 1-6 6-3 6-1 defeat by Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles semi-finals.