‘One of the greatest’ Wayne Rooney hangs up his boots – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 15.

Football

Wayne Rooney brought the curtain down on his glittering playing career to become full-time Derby boss.

Rio still wants that lift Wayne!

Benjamin Mendy was wrapped up warm for training.

Fred was still in shorts.

January 15 proved to be a popular birthday in the Premier League.

Leyton Orient used Ross Kemp’s famous video to tease a new signing.

Cricket

The plaudits came in for Joe Root.

KP enjoyed the morning frost.

Watermelon boy!

David Willey and family loved the snow.

Tennis

The tennis world arrived in Melbourne.

And if you have to quarantine, this isn’t a bad room to have.

Athletics

Go Mo.

Golf

More practice needed.

Boxing

AJ had a hit out.

MMA

Conor McGregor means business.

Khabib coming out of retirement already?

Darts

Advice from one world champ to another.

Snooker

Do you agree?

The memes have started after Stephen Maguire’s laughing interview.