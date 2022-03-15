PA Sport Trivia (16/03/22)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Carlos Bilardo (soccer) – former Argentina coach who won the 1986 World Cup, born 1939.

Dav Whatmore (cricket) – former Australia batter who has been head coach with the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Lancashire, born 1954.

Ottis Gibson (cricket) – former West Indies bowler, recently appointed head coach of Yorkshire and who has previously led West Indies and South Africa, born 1969.

Heath Streak (cricket) – former Zimbabwe and Warwickshire captain, born 1974.

Joe Denly (cricket) – England and Kent batter and part-time leg-spinner, born 1986.

Theo Walcott (soccer) – Southampton’s former England forward, previously with Arsenal and Everton, born 1989.

Ivan Toney (soccer) – Brentford striker, born 1996.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (soccer) – Everton and England striker, born 1997.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1872: The first FA Cup final was contested by the Wanderers and the Royal Engineers. A crowd of 2,000 at the Kennington Oval saw Wanderers striker Morton Betts score the only goal of the game.

1991: Simon Hodgkinson kicked five goals for England against France, taking his tally to a Five Nations championship record of 60 points for the season.

2001: George Graham was dismissed as Tottenham manager following a meeting with new executive vice-chairman David Buchler. He had been in charge at White Hart Lane for two and a half years.

2004: Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan took his 500th Test wicket, bowling Australia tail-ender Michael Kasprowicz in the second Test in Kandy.

2008: Lewis Hamilton won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. He would go on to claim his first world title.

2009: West Ham and Sheffield United announced they had agreed an out-of-court settlement following their dispute over the Carlos Tevez affair.

2011: Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was fined £30,000 and given a five-match touchline ban by the Football Association for comments he made about referee Martin Atkinson in the aftermath of a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

2012: India batter Sachin Tendulkar scored his record 100th international century, reaching the milestone in the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

2013: Wales retained the Six Nations title with a 30-3 defeat of England at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

2014: Nico Rosberg won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after team-mate Lewis Hamilton retired, while home favourite Daniel Ricciardo finished second but was then disqualified for a technical fuel infringement.

2018: The use of video assistant referees at the 2018 World Cup in Russia was rubber-stamped by the FIFA Council.

2019: Wales were crowned Six Nations Grand Slam champions after defeating Ireland 25-7 in Cardiff.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Wednesday, March 16)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Lille v Chelsea – BT Sport 2 1900, Juventus v Villarreal – BT Sport 3 1930; Premier League, Arsenal v Liverpool – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1930; Championship, Millwall v Huddersfield – Sky Sports Football 1900, Nottingham Forest v QPR – Sky Sports Arena 1940.

CRICKET: ICC Women’s World Cup, England v India – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports World Cup 0030; Second Test, West Indies v England – BT Sport 1 1300; Second Test, India v Sri Lanka – Sky Sports World Cup 0820, Sky Sports Main Event 1230; Second Test, Pakistan v Australia – Sky Sports Mix 0500, Sky Sports Main Event 0800.

HORSE RACING: Cheltenham Festival – ITV 1250.

CYCLING: Nokere Koerse – Eurosport 1 1130, 1430; Milano-Torino – Eurosport 1 1250.

Tomorrow (Thursday, March 17)

FOOTBALL: Europa Conference League, Rennes v Leicester – BT Sport/ESPN 1715, Roma v Vitesse – BT Sport/ESPN 2015; Europa League, Red Star v Rangers – BT Sport 3 1700, West Ham v Sevilla – BT Sport 2 1915, Eintracht Frankfurt v Real Betis – BT Sport 3 2015.

CRICKET: ICC Women’s World Cup, New Zealand v South Africa – Sky Sports World Cup, Sky Sports Main Event 0030, Bangladesh v West Indies – Sky Sports World Cup 2130, Sky Sports Main Event 2200; Second Test, West Indies v England – BT Sport 1 1330.

CYCLING: Grand Prix de Denain – Eurosport 2 1300.

DARTS: Premier League – Sky Sports Action 1900.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The Steyn City Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1030, Sky Sports Main Event 1100; Ladies European Tour, The Aramco Saudi Ladies International – Sky Sports Golf 1000; PGA Tour, The Valspar Championship – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 1530.

HORSE RACING: Cheltenham Festival – ITV 1250.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League, Wigan v Castleford – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena 1930.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. From which club did Arsenal sign Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey?

2. Who claimed Britain’s first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

3. What nationality is golfer Viktor Hovland?

4. Franklin’s Gardens is home to which Gallagher Premiership side?

5. In which year did Rafael Nadal win his first grand slam tennis singles title?

6. Who captained England Women to Cricket World Cup glory in 2009?

7. Which venue will host rugby league’s Challenge Cup final in May?

8. Which British duo won gold in the women’s coxless pair at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics?

9. Tom Brady has so far made how many touchdown passes in his NFL career – 604, 614 or 624?

10. Who will captain Team USA at next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy?

Answers: 1. Atletico Madrid; 2. Chelsie Giles; 3. Norwegian; 4. Northampton Saints; 5. 2005; 6. Charlotte Edwards; 7. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; 8. Helen Glover and Heather Stanning; 9. 624; 10. Zach Johnson.