PA sport trivia (16/05/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Olga Korbut (gymnastics) – Soviet gymnast who won three gold medals and a silver at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, born 1955.

Steve Lewis (athletics) – American 400 metres track athlete who won three Olympic golds and one silver, born 1969.

Gabriela Sabatini (tennis) – Argentinian who won the US Open in 1990 by beating Steffi Graf, born 1970.

Phil Clarke (rugby league) – Former Wigan and Great Britain forward, born 1971.

Michael Withers (rugby league) – Former Bradford and Wigan full-back, born 1976.

Dirk Nannes (cricket) – Former Australia and Holland pace bowler, who had spells with Middlesex, Nottinghamshire and Somerset, born 1976.

Andy Keogh (soccer) – Former Wolves and Republic of Ireland striker, now at Australian club Perth Glory, born 1986.

Grigor Dimitrov (tennis) – Bulgarian who won the 2017 ATP Finals, born 1991.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1956: Jim Laker took 10 wickets for 88 runs while playing for Surrey against the touring Australians at The Oval. He repeated the feat 10 weeks later in the Old Trafford Test match, where he ended up with 19 wickets.

2001: Liverpool won the UEFA Cup final 5-4 with a golden-goal triumph over Alaves to seal a cup treble. They had already won the League Cup and FA Cup.

2009: Manchester United won the Barclays Premier League title after a goalless draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

2010: England beat Australia by seven wickets in Barbados to win the ICC World Twenty20 tournament.

2012: Kenny Dalglish was sacked as Liverpool manager just three months after winning the League Cup.

2013: Former England captain David Beckham announced that he would retire from football at the end of the 2012-2013 season after winning the French league title with Paris St Germain.

2015: Sadio Mane scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history in two minutes and 56 seconds as Southampton hammered Aston Villa 6-1.

2016: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was included in a 26-man England squad ahead of Euro 2016.

2021: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed a dramatic stoppage-time winner at West Brom to keep Liverpool’s Champions League hopes alive with a 2-1 victory.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Monday, May 16)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Newcastle v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1900; Championship play-offs, Huddersfield v Luton – Sky Sports Football 1900; Serie A, Sampdoria v Fiorentina – BT Sport 1 1730, Juventus v Lazio – BT Sport 1 1930.

CRICKET: IPL, Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Championship, Batley v Leigh – Premier Sports 1 1915.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, game TBC – Sky Sports Main Event 0200 (Tue).

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 17)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Southampton v Liverpool – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1900; Championship play-offs, Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United – Sky Sports Football 1900.

RUGBY UNION: Premiership Rugby Cup, London Irish v Worcester – BT Sport 1915.

CRICKET: IPL, Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500.

ICE HOCKEY: World Championship, Sweden v Great Britain – Freesports 1810.

CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 1 1100, S4C 1400.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, TBD v Miami – Sky Sports Main Event 0130 (Wed)

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which two sides will contest the 2022 Europa League final?

2. Chris Ashton plays for which Premiership Rugby side?

3. At what age did Max Verstappen win his first Grand Prix?

4. Who is currently top of the table of this year’s Premier League of Darts?

5. From which Scandinavian city will this year’s Tour de France depart?

6. In which American state would you find sporting franchises the Knicks, Rangers, Mets and Yankees?

7. Who are the current Solheim Cup champions?

8. Who did Irish boxer Katie Taylor recently defeat to retain her lightweight world titles in Madison Square Garden?

9. Hard Rock Stadium is home to which NFL team?

10. Who scored the decisive penalty in this year’s FA Cup final penalty shootout between Liverpool and Chelsea?

Answers: 1. Rangers and Frankfurt; 2. Leicester Tigers ; 3. 18; 4. Jonny Clayton; 5. Copenhagen; 6. New York; 7. Europe; 8. Amanda Serrano; 9. Miami Dolphins; 10. Kostas Tsimikas