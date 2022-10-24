PA Sport Trivia (25/10/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Kornelia Ender (swimming) – four-time 1976 Olympic champion, who later admitted to being part of the East German doping programme, born 1958.

Michael Lynagh (rugby union) – former Australia fly-half, born 1963.

Ikram Butt (rugby league) – Former Huddersfield and London Broncos winger who was the first Asian to play for England, born 1968.

Paul Anderson (rugby league) – former St Helens, Bradford and Great Britain prop, born 1971.

Birgit Prinz (soccer) – former Germany Women international, named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2003, 2004 and 2005 and runner-up on five other occasions, born 1977.

Russell Anderson (soccer) – former Scotland, Aberdeen and Derby defender, born 1978.

Shaun Wright-Phillips (soccer) – former England, QPR, Chelsea and Manchester City winger, born 1981.

Mark Calderwood (rugby league) – Former Leeds, Wigan and England winger, born 1981.

Reanne Evans (snooker) – Women’s world champion a record 12 times, born 1985.

Darron Gibson (soccer) – Republic of Ireland midfielder, formerly with Manchester United, Everton, Sunderland and Wigan, born 1987.

Asha Philip (athletics) – Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth relay medallist, born 1990.

Xander Schauffele (golf) – Gold medallist at the 2020 Olympics, runner-up at The Open in 2018 and The Masters in 2019, born 1993.

Jefferson Lerma (soccer) – Bournemouth’s Colombia midfielder, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1983: West Ham became the first team to score 10 goals in a League Cup match, beating Bury 10-0 in a second-round, second-leg match.

1989: Oldham’s Frankie Bunn set a League Cup individual scoring record when he put six goals past Scarborough in a 7-0 Boundary Park annihilation.

1996: Ray Harford resigned as manager of Blackburn – 16 months after taking over from the championship-winning Kenny Dalglish – with the club bottom of the Premier League after picking up only four points in 10 winless matches.

1998: David O’Leary was announced as the new manager of Leeds, replacing George Graham who had moved back to London to take charge of Tottenham.

2007: Martin Jol was controversially sacked as manager of Tottenham while Bolton appointed Gary Megson as their new boss.

2008: A year to the day after Jol’s sacking, his successor at Tottenham, Juande Ramos, was also dismissed. Portsmouth revealed they had given manager Harry Redknapp permission to speak to Spurs about the new vacancy at White Hart Lane.

2010: Brian McClennan quit as head coach of Super League side Leeds.

2011: Dual-code Wales international Gareth Thomas retired from all forms of rugby.

2015: Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for the third time after winning the United States Grand Prix.

2016: Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto died at the age of 72.

2017: Claude Puel was appointed as Leicester’s new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

2020: Lewis Hamilton moved one win (92 total) clear of Michael Schumacher in all-time F1 victories after triumphing at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV LISTINGS

Today (Tuesday, October 25)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, RB Salzburg v Chelsea – BT Sport 4 1700, Sevilla v Copenhagen – BT Sport 1 1730, Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City – BT Sport 2 1900, Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk – BT Sport 3 1915; Championship, Burnley v Norwich – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: Men’s T20 World Cup, Australia v Sri Lanka – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 1130.

RUGBY LEAGUE: World Cup, Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands – BBC Three 1905.

BASEBALL: MLB, Houston Astros v New York Yankees (if necessary) – BT Sport 4 2300, San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies (if necessary) – BT Sport 2 0100 (Wed).

ICE HOCKEY: NHL, Montreal Canadiens v Minnesota Wild – Premier Sports 1 0000 (Wed), San Jose Sharks v Vegas Golden Knights – Premier Sports 2 0330 (Wed).

Tomorrow (Wednesday, October 26)

FOOTBALL: Champions League, Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen – BT Sport 1 1730, Ajax v Liverpool – BT Sport 2 1900, Napoli v Rangers – BT Sport 4 1915, Tottenham v Sporting CP – BT Sport 3 1915; League One, Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol Rovers – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

CRICKET: Men’s T20 World Cup, England v Ireland– Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0430, New Zealand v Afghanistan – Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event 0830.

ICE HOCKEY: NHL, New York Islanders v New York Rangers – Premier Sports 1 0030 (Thu), Anaheim Ducks v Tampa Bay Lightning – Premier Sports 2 0300 (Thu).

BASKETBALL: NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets – Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event 0030 (Thu).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. James Maddison joined Leicester from which club in 2018?

2. What was the speed of Mark Wood’s fastest ball bowled when England beat Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup on Saturday?

3. Who will England face in the quarter-finals of the women’s Rugby Union World Cup?

4. Where will the 2024 summer Olympics take place?

5. Red Bull secured the Constructors’ Championship title on Sunday. When was the last time they had achieved that feat?

6. Travis Kelce is a tight end for which NFL team?

7. In tennis, who was the 2022 Australian Open women’s singles winner?

8. Which side are currently top of the Women’s Super League?

9. Who returned to the top of the world golf rankings after winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina?

10. How many Olympic gold medals did Dame Katherine Grainger win?

ANSWERS: 1. Norwich; 2. 96mph; 3. Australia; 4. Paris; 5. 2013; 6. Kansas City Chiefs; 7. Ashleigh Barty; 8. Arsenal; 9. Rory McIlroy; 10. One.