PA Sport Trivia (26/05/22)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Steve Pate (golf) – American who had top-10 finishes in all the majors, born 1961.

Zola Budd (athletics) – South African-born runner who ran for Great Britain at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, born 1966.

Steve Sedgley (soccer) – Former Tottenham, Wolves, Ipswich and Coventry midfielder, born 1968.

Lars Frolander (swimming) – Sweden’s Olympic 100 metres butterfly champion in Sydney 2000, born 1974.

Paul Collingwood (cricket) – former Durham and England all-rounder and 2010 World Twenty20-winning captain, born 1976.

Luca Toni (soccer) – former Fiorentina, Bayern Munich and Palermo striker, part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning side, born 1977.

Dan Parks (rugby union) – former Glasgow and Scotland fly-half, born 1978.

Juan Cuadrado (soccer) – Juventus and Colombia winger, formerly of Chelsea, born 1988.

Franco Cervi (soccer) – Argentina and Celta Vigo midfielder, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1863: Britain’s Bob Fitzsimmons, the first boxer to win world titles at three different weights, was born. He reigned as a middleweight, light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion. He died in 1917.

1909: Sir Matt Busby was born. He led Manchester United to three league titles before the Munich air crash in 1958. He came back from this tragedy, leading a rebuilt United team to further league successes and eventually, in 1968, the European Cup. He died in 1994.

1955: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari’s first Formula One world champion, died after crashing a Ferrari sports car during a test at Monza. The 1952 and 1953 champion remains the only Italian to win the world championship for the Maranello team.

1983: Norman Whiteside became the youngest person, at 18 years and 18 days, to score in an FA Cup final when he netted in Manchester United’s replay win over Brighton.

1989: Former Leeds and England player and manager Don Revie died. He was 61.

1999: Manchester United became the first English team to win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and European Cup after a sensational comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. United scored twice in stoppage-time to win 2-1 in Barcelona.

2004: Jose Mourinho masterminded Porto’s 3-0 Champions League final win over Monaco. It was his last game in charge before joining Chelsea.

2007: Former England captain David Beckham was recalled by manager Steve McClaren after 10 months out of the international side.

2010: Real Madrid parted company with coach Manuel Pellegrini and confirmed Jose Mourinho would take his place after resolving his contract with Inter Milan.

2015: The England and Wales Cricket Board announced the appointment of Trevor Bayliss as England’s new coach.

2018: Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to earn promotion to the Premier League, with captain Tom Cairney scoring the goal.

2021: Goalkeeper David De Gea missed the decisive kick as Manchester United lost the Europa League final to Villarreal on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Thursday, May 26)

FOOTBALL: Ligue 1 relegation play-off, Auxerre v St Etienne – BT Sport 1 1800.

CRICKET: Women’s T20 Challenge, Velocity v Trailblazers – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge – Sky Sports Golf 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 2230; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Fri).

DARTS: Premier League Darts – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 1900.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks – Sky Sports Arena 0200 and Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Fri).

BASEBALL: MLB, Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs – BT Sport 2 1730, Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees – BT Sport 1 2330.

Tomorrow (Friday, May 27)

CRICKET: Indian Premier League, game TBD – Sky Sports Cricket 1450; Vitality T20 Blast, Lancashire v Yorkshire – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1815.

RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, Crusaders v Reds – Sky Sports Action 0830, Fijian Drua v Chiefs- Sky Sports Action 0355 (Sat).

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000.

CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 2 1200.

GOLF: PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge- Sky Sports Golf 2100, Sky Sports Main Event 2200; DP World Tour, Dutch Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; LPGA Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 0000 (Sat).

MOTOR RACING: Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix practice – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1230 and 1545.

MOTOR CYCLING: MotoGP, Grand Prix of Italy – BT Sport 2 0800.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Boston Celtics v Miami Heat – Sky Sports Arena 0130, Sky Sports Main Event 0300 (Sat).

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sat).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which team won last year’s Vitality Blast?

2. Who is top of the current WTA rankings?

3. Which international team did Sarina Wiegman manage before becoming England manager?

4. George Skivington signed a new long-term deal as head coach of which Premiership Rugby side this week?

5. At which stadium will the 2022 Challenge Cup final between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors take place?

6. Who did the Gujarat Titans beat to reach the IPL final?

7. In which US city would you find the following sporting franchises: Penguins, Steelers and Pirates?

8. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham’s Son Heung-min finished joint top scorers in this season’s Premier League, but how many goals did they each score?

9. How many major titles has Justin Thomas won?

10. In which Italian city is the Giro d’Italia scheduled to finish?

Answers: 1. Kent Spitfires; 2. Iga Swiatek; 3. The Netherlands; 4. Gloucester; 5. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; 6. Rajasthan Royals; 7. Pittsburgh; 8. 23; 9. Two; 10. Verona.