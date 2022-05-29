PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959.

Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966.

Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966.

Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England fly-half and Northampton coach, born 1971.

Andy Farrell (rugby union) – former England and Saracens centre who currently coaches Ireland, previously Great Britain and Wigan rugby league captain, born 1975.

Steven Gerrard (soccer) – former Liverpool captain and England midfielder, currently Aston Villa boss, born 1980.

James Simpson-Daniel (rugby union) – former Gloucester and England winger, born 1982.

Nikolay Bodurov (soccer) – Bulgarian former Fulham centre-back, born 1986.

Jonathan Fox (swimming) – Paralympian who won gold in the 100m backstroke S7 at the 2012 London Paralympics and holds several S7 world records, born 1991.

Cristian Garin (tennis) – Chilean clay-court specialist, born 1996

Eddie Nketiah (soccer) – Arsenal striker, born 1999.

Ben Cabango (soccer) – Swansea and Wales defender, born 2000.

1911: Ray Harroun won the inaugural Indianapolis 500 in a Marmon Wasp.

1971: Essex’s Keith Boyce set a John Player Sunday League record when he took eight Lancashire wickets for 26 runs.

1996: England’s footballers returned from a tour of Hong Kong amid allegations of a drunken binge which started in a club and continued on the flight home. The airline, Cathay Pacific, reported £35,000 of damage to its plane.

1999: Manchester City scored twice in the dying stages to force extra time in their play-off final against Gillingham at Wembley and went on to win a penalty shoot-out which secured their promotion to Division One.

2002: Former Great Britain international Karl Harrison took over as coach at Super League Salford on the same day the club suspended Bobbie Goulding over an alleged training-ground bust-up.

2005: West Ham were promoted to the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Preston in the Championship play-off final at the Millennium Stadium.

2006: Theo Walcott became England’s youngest international at 17 years and 75 days in a 3-1 friendly victory over Hungary at Old Trafford.

2007: Wales captain Ryan Giggs confirmed his decision to retire from international football.

2009: Chelsea beat Everton 2-1 to win the FA Cup final.

2011: Swansea beat Reading 4-2 to win the Championship play-off final and promotion to the Premier League.

2012: Brendan Rodgers told Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins he wanted to take up an offer to manage Liverpool. He was soon installed as the new boss at Anfield.

2013: Mark Hughes was appointed Stoke manager, six months after being sacked by QPR.

2015: Sir Alastair Cook became England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, surpassing mentor Graham Gooch’s 8,900, during the match against New Zealand. On the same day, Arsenal secured back to-back FA Cup triumphs with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

2016: Cook became the first Englishman and youngest ever to score 10,000 Test runs in England’s nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

Today (Monday, May 30)

FOOTBALL: MLS, Seattle Sounders v Charlotte FC – Freesports 0235.

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1100.

NETBALL: Superleague, Manchester Thunder v Loughborough Lightning – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Arena 1830.

BASEBALL: MLB, St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres – BT Sport 1 1900; Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros – BT Sport 2 2100.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 31)

FOOTBALL: Canadian Premier League, FC Edmonton v Forge FC – BT Sport//ESPN 0200.

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 1030.

GOLF: Ladies European Tour, Mithra Belgian Ladies Open – Sky Sports Golf 1800.

CYCLING: Mercan’Tour Classic – Eurosport 2 1300.

BASEBALL: MLB, New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels – BT Sport 2 0000 (Wed).

1. Fly-half Paddy Jackson went into the weekend as the point scorer in the Gallagher Premiership this season, but which club does he play for?

2. Leeds United’s new signing Brenden Aaronson plays international football for which country?

3. Ben Compton opens the batting for which County Championship side?

4. Pete Wild was named boss of League Two side Barrow this week, but which National League team did he leave to take up the role?

5. Ja Morant is a point guard for which NBA franchise?

6. Alyssa Healy represents which national women’s cricket team?

7. Midfielder Boubacar Kamara will complete a move to Aston Villa on July 1 from which Ligue 1 club?

8. Who was named Women’s Super League Player of the Season?

9. The WACA is a sports stadium in which city?

10. Graeme Storm plays which sport?

1. London Irish; 2. The United States; 3. Kent; 4. FC Halifax; 5. Memphis Grizzlies; 6. Australia; 7. Marseille; 8. Sam Kerr; 9. Perth, Australia; 10. Golf.