Paralympics day 10: GB passes triple figures in Tokyo

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
6:37am, Fri 03 Sep 2021
A gold and bronze in the first running of the va’a discipline of paracanoe at the Games saw GB pass the milestone of 100 medals at the Tokyo games.

Emma Wiggs soared to gold with a personal best of 57.028seconds, more than four ahead of her closest rival, while fellow Briton Jeanette Chippington took bronze.

Chippington now has 14 medals across a 33-year career, with her first coming in the swimming pool in Seoul.

The medal tally was boosted on Friday with success at the Olympic Stadium, with Jonathan Broom-Edwards claiming gold for GB in the T64 high jump, his season’s best of 2.10m seeing him upgrade his silver from Rio.

And in the T20 1500m, Owen Miller claimed a shock gold after defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii, and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s race.

Picture of the day

Great Britain’s Emma Wiggs was clearly delighted with her gold (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Social media moment

There were a range of masks on display as the women battled it out for the F12 shotput title, with Florencia Belen Romer going for a raccoon and Assunta Legnante a tiger.

Figure of the day

What’s coming up on Friday?

A busy evening of athletics includes Richard Whitehead seeking a third consecutive 200m title, Jo Butterfield and Hollie Arnold defending golds in club throw and javelin respectively, and the 4x100m universal relay final.

