Paralympics day four: British stars look to add to golden successes

After golden moments in the pool and in taekwondo on Saturday, Great Britain’s medal hopefuls will target more medals on day four of the Paralympics in Paris.

ParalympicsGB will be chasing more success in swimming and in the velodrome while there are plenty of medal hopes in athletics, boccia and rowing, although the triathletes will have to wait after a late postponement.

Summers-Newton looks to double up

Maisie Summers-Newton defended her 200-metre individual medley title on Friday and will look to repeat the feat in the SB6 100 metres breaststroke amid a host of hopes to add to the medal tally in the pool.

Grace Harvey will aim to upgrade her silver from Tokyo in the SB5 event.

The new-look mixed S14 4×100 freestyle relay quartet are defending champions, while Brock Whiston carries British hopes in the SM8 200 metres medley.

There are more chances of gold on the water in rowing, with Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson chasing success in the mixed double sculls with the PR3 mixed coxed four favourites to win their final.

Fachies aim to keep it in the family

The velodrome again provides plenty of hopes for gold – Neil Fachie and guide Matt Rotherham looking to defend their 1,000m time trial title, while Neil’s wife Lora does the same in the 3,000m pursuit alongside guide Corrine Hall.

She will face tough opposition from two other British pairs, Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan, the world champions, and Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

The ParalympicsGB team sprint team will also be a medal hope in the final event of the track cycling programme.

Cockroft bids to hold on to the crown

On the track, Hannah Cockcroft will be looking to continue a golden run in the T34 100m with Kare Adenegan among those looking to dethrone her.

Sabrina Fortune starts favourite in the F20 shot as she looks to add the Paralympic title to her world championship and world record.

Elsewhere, Claire Taggart will be chasing success in boccia while Britain’s wheelchair rugby team continue the defence of their title with a semi-final clash against the USA in a repeat of the Tokyo final.

Golden moments come in a rush

ParalympicsGB claimed five golds on Saturday – taking their total to 11 in the first three days of competition, behind only China in the medal table.

Alice Tai, Stephen Clegg and William Ellard starred in a super Saturday for Great Britain’s swimmers at La Defense Arena, all claiming victory in a 36-minute gold rush.

At the Grand Palais, Amy Truesdale won Britain’s first Paralympics taekwondo gold and was quickly followed by a second from Matt Bush.