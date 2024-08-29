Paralympics day one: Great Britain look to start gold rush early

Once the smoke left by the fireworks at Wednesday’s opening ceremony has cleared the action at the Paralympic Games will get under way in Paris on Thursday.

Here the PA news agency gets you up to speed with all you need to know.

Cox eyes medals after overcoming injury

Four-time Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox will be hoping to win Great Britain’s first medal of the Games when she targets a third successive C4-5 women’s time trial title on her bike.

Cox, a dual-sport athlete who is focused purely on cycling in Paris, tore a calf muscle last year and then suffered a recurrence of the Achilles issues which dogged her in the athletics competitions in Tokyo three years ago.

But the 33-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, said: “Training has been moving in the right direction and I still feel, as much as I’m getting older, I’ve got the capabilities to be able to medal.”

Wheelchair rugby title defence starts

Paralympics GB will be out to defend their title in the men’s wheelchair rugby, and captain Gavin Walker is in confident mood.

The former firefighter was part of the team that claimed the country’s first gold medal in the event in Tokyo, and although results have been mixed since, Walker is backing his side to deliver a repeat.

“Things are just coming together at the right time and we believe we can have the same success in Paris,” he said. “We think it can go our way…we’re peaking at the right time, everyone is feeling as though it’s coming together.”

Coming up against Klopp

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be cheering against Great Britain in Paris.

The 57-year-old German, who left Anfield this summer, is set to attend Thursday lunchtime’s badminton session to support his long-time friend Wojtek Czyz.

Czyz, a former German citizen and four-time Paralympic champion in athletics, now represents his adopted nation of New Zealand in the racket sport and will take on Britain’s Daniel Bethell at La Chappelle Arena.

Big targets

Great Britain finished second in the medal table at the delayed Tokyo Games three years ago amid the coronavirus pandemic and have been charged with collecting another big haul.

After earning 124 medals in Japan – 41 golds, 38 silvers and 45 bronze – UK Sport has set a target of between 100 and 140 in Paris.

China have dominated recent Games, topping the table at the last five.

Picture of the day

Post of the day