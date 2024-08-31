Paralympics day three: Golden hopes for swimmers, cyclists and sprinters

There are serious medal opportunities across Paris for Great Britain’s Paralympic team on day three of the action

Swimming and cycling produced golden moments on Friday and there are high hopes of more success in the pool and at the velodrome, while there could be first golden moments on the track at the Stade de France, as well as in taekwondo and archery.

Tai fights back as favourite for gold

Alice Tai will be looking to add to ParalympicsGB’s medal haul in the pool as she heads into the S8 100m backstroke as a strong favourite to claim her first individual gold.

Tai missed Tokyo due to an elbow injury and has had her leg amputated below the knee in the three years since.

Stephen Clegg, who won the world title in 2023 in the S12 100m backstroke, will be looking to upgrade his bronze from Tokyo while Poppy Maskill will be looking to add a second gold in the S14 200m freestyle, which also features Olivia Newman Baronius, Louise Fiddes. William Ellard goes for a second medal in the men’s race.

The youngest member of the British team, 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, competes in the women’s SM7 200m individual medley.

Atkinson pursues fresh crown

The velodrome has already provided a rich seam of gold and there are more strong hopes of success on Saturday.

World champion Archie Atkinson looks to add to the medal haul in the C4 4,000m individual pursuit.

And Jaco Van Gass looks for his second gold of the Games in the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial.

Sprinters look for a fast start on the track

Sprint stars Thomas Young and Sophie Hahn will be looking to kickstart success in the Stade de France as they defend their titles in the T38 100m.

David Weir also returns to the track in the T54 5,000m.

ParalympicsGB will also be hoping for success in the para-archery with defending champion Phoebe Paterson Pine and Jodie Grinham in the women’s compound, as well as Victoria Kingstone in the women’s W1, while Amy Truesdale and Matt Bush carry British hopes in the taekwondo at the Grand Palais.

Kearney doubles up on golden day

Tully Kearney completed a golden double in the pool on day two.

Having won the S5 200m freestyle on Thursday, the 27-year-old retained her 100m crown by more than two seconds from Ukrainian Iryna Poida.

Maisie Summers-Newton also retained a title won in Tokyo three years ago, the 22-year-old dominating the SM6 200m individual medley. She will look to defend her 100m breaststroke title on Sunday.

Jaco Van Gass claimed ParalympicsGB’s first gold medal at the velodrome, beating fellow Briton Fin Graham in the final of the C3 3,000m individual pursuit.

On a day which brought six medals on the boards, Lizzi Jordan won the B 1,000m time trial with pilot Dannielle Khan, and Sophie Unwin took bronze with Jenny Holl.