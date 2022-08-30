30 August 2022

Parker sacking causes stir as Serena send-off starts – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

Bournemouth’s sacking of Scott Parker caused a stir.

Kevin De Bruyne laughed in his critics’ faces.

Kammy bumped into two famous pals.

Tennis

Serena Williams’ US Open send-off began in style

She was honoured by TIME magazine.

There was a love-in with Lewis Hamilton.

Cricket

Virat Kohli hit the gym.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was feeling appreciative.

Always good to take the scenic route.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘losing’ her father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

world news

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news