Patrick Mahomes not 100 per cent but ready for Super Bowl – Andy Reid

Kansas City chiefs head coach Andy Reid admits star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not fully fit ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Mahomes will start the showpiece match against Philadelphia Eagles despite a sprained ankle.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100 per cent,” Reid told reporters.

“The training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it’s a tribute to both of them; Pat coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him.

“We’ve got all the latest stuff technology-wise. He’s used it all and he’s been able to make these jumps here where he can actually function and play in a game, which is pretty remarkable.”

Kadarius Toney is also back from an ankle problem and fellow receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting over a knee injury.

“They practiced yesterday (Monday), they’ll go again today,” added Reid. “They looked good. Then, we’ll just see how it goes the rest of the week.

“I mean, today will be an easy day. Then we’ve got three days that are a little tougher. We’ll just see where they’re at.

“Yesterday we were able to put the pads on and get some work done there. The guys hadn’t had them on for a week.”

Reid is going for a second Super Bowl with the Chiefs but standing in his way are the team he coached from 1999 to 2012.

“I think it’s a great thing for the Eagles and the Chiefs to be in this position,” he said.

“Now the teams are playing each other the uniform doesn’t matter. It’s football, who’s got the better team. You blank all the other stuff out. But it’s a great storyline.”

The match will see Jason and Travis Kelce become the first pair of brothers to play against each other in Super Bowl history.

In another twist, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was let go from his coaching role with the Chiefs by Reid in 2012.

His star man is quarterback Jalen Hurts, a nerveless player despite being just 24 and playing in his first Super Bowl.

Sirianni said: “It’s not about his age. I see him every day not getting caught up in any moment. That speaks to who he is and how he was raised. He’s steady.

“It’s impressive but it’s what I’m accustomed to now with Jalen.”