Paul McGinley believes Jon Rahm ‘hoping for a deal’ between PGA Tour and LIV

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes an unhappy Jon Rahm is hoping for a deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to revive his game.

Rahm has finished in the top 10 of all nine LIV events he has played since his shock move to the Saudi-funded breakaway, but his performances in this year’s majors have been hugely disappointing.

The Ryder Cup star was 45th in the defence of his Masters title and missed the cut in the US PGA Championship before being forced to withdraw from the US Open – which he won in 2021 – due to a toe injury.

“I’m surprised he hasn’t won on LIV, but he’s not on the cutting edge the way he was,” McGinley, speaking at the announcement that adidas is the new official apparel partner for Sky Sports Golf, said ahead of the 152nd Open.

“His performances in majors is showing that. I don’t think he’s in a happy place, he doesn’t look contented on the golf course.

“When he’s got that focus about him like he did last year, you could see he was relishing and enjoying the challenge of it. He just doesn’t seem settled.

“He’s a great player hitting a lot of bad shots but the positive intensity he normally brings doesn’t seem to be there.

“I would say he’s one of those guys on LIV that is really hoping for a deal. I think he would have liked to play Scotland last week rather than Valderrama, by choice.

“That’s the problem, you go to LIV you sign away your freedom to pick and choose where to play. OK you get paid a lot of money, but you give up a lot too.

“When you’re in the middle of your career and you want to be preparing (for majors) and you don’t have a choice, you have to play that event, I’m sure he would have much preferred it (the Scottish Open).

“He’s a guy that’s won a couple of Irish Opens on links golf courses so he can play links golf. But is he on the cutting edge, is his preparation there to go and perform well this week?”

