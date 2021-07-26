Peaty defends title and Daley wins Olympic gold – British medallists in Tokyo
14:02pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Team GB enjoyed a brilliant day three at the Tokyo Olympics
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners.
Gold 3, Silver 3, Bronze 1. Total 7.
Gold
Day three, Adam Peaty, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, men’s 10 metres platform diving
Silver
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Bronze
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg