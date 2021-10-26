26 October 2021

Peaty’s tan issues and McGregor’s Man Utd advice – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
26 October 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26.

Football

Tributes were paid to Walter Smith.

It’s Austrian National Day…

Happy birthdays…

Cricket

Tough life for KP.

Swimming

Adam Peaty is fully invested in Strictly Come Dancing.

MMA

Conor McGregor had some advice for Manchester United.

Formula One

McLaren looked back on Mika Hakkinen’s first win.

And Alain Prost’s second title success from 1986.

Williams also turned the clock back.

