Pele home from hospital, Van Dijk unveiled in wax – Friday’s sporting social

Pele (left) Virgil Van Dijk (centre) and Mason Greenwood (Martin Rickett/Peter Byrne/Martin Rickett/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
18:00pm, Fri 01 Oct 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 1.

Football

Pele was discharged from hospital.

Virgil Van Dijk was honoured with his own waxwork.

Mason Greenwood was no longer a teenager.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

As did Manchester United.

And the Champions League.

David Beckham to be the next Bond?

Could Liverpool boss Klopp be 007?

Or Brentford forward Ivan Toney?

Bayern Munich had a couple of suggestions too.

The National Football Museum remembered.

What a difference a smile makes.

Happy Birthday!

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton turned French.

F1 looked back at Schumacher’s final win.

McLaren were revelling in this season’s haul so far.

Mercedes were somewhat philosophical.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was feeling homesick.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA