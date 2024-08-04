Pfeiffer Georgi fifth for GB as Kristen Faulkner bags surprise US road race gold

Pfeiffer Georgi finished fifth for Great Britain in the women’s Olympic road race as American Kristen Faulkner claimed a surprise gold in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Faulkner capitalised on a moment’s hesitation from pre-race favourite Lotte Kopecky and London 2012 winner Marianne Vos to race away in the final three kilometres for the biggest win of her professional career.

Fifth was a strong result for the 23-year-old Georgi, but the British national champion said she was “gutted” it was not more after she and team-mates Lizzie Deignan and Anna Henderson were unable to make more of a hugely promising position.

A crash for Faulkner’s team-mate Chloe Dygert split the race as they approached the city centre circuit with a little over 50km to go.

Team GB found themselves with all three riders in a small front group, the only team with more than one. But they could not take advantage of the numbers, with Georgi dropped by Vos and Blanka Vas on the last climb of the Butte Montmartre.

“At the moment I feel a little but gutted,” Georgi said. “I felt really good today, I was hoping something special might happen and I’d be in with a shot of a medal but on the last time up the climb my legs said no and I just saw them riding away.

“It hurts a little but it’s my first Olympics, I can’t be too disappointed with fifth.”

Britain had the numbers but ultimately not the strength. Deignan, who took silver behind Vos at the London Olympics 12 years ago, had launched attack after attack along with Henderson inside the last 30km, trying to force further splits in the group.

It seemed too early, but Deignan knew she had to go early, revealing she had spent the night in hospital only 10 days previously with an undisclosed condition.

“I had an absolutely abysmal preparation for this race,” the 35-year-old said.

“I got Covid during the Giro (in July) and raced by accident with it and really put myself in a hole. And then I was in hospital with a medical emergency 10 days ago, I spent the night in hospital. I’m alright just about.

“It’s been one of those build-ups where it’s hard to come into without the evidence of the work. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. I’m ready to chill out.”

Deignan tried to use the resources she had to set up Georgi.

“Maybe from the outside you try and keep the three for as long as you can, but I knew actually the best thing I could do was establish that breakaway, give Pfeiffer a free ride,” she said.

“As soon as Kopecky jumped across, that’s when I started attacking it. They were complete suicide moves. I had no intention of riding away to a medal because I was really struggling today with pain.”

Faulkner, the US national champion, had not been listed among the contenders before the race.

Vos and Vas went clear following the last of those “suicide” attacks from Deignan 20km from the end, but Faulkner and Kopecky countered late on, making the catch with just three kilometres left.

Kopecky latched on to Vos’ wheel but Faulkner just carried straight on. As Vos and Kopecky looked at each other, she opened up a gap that could not be closed.

The American did not celebrate as she crossed the line, barely able to believe what she had achieved.

“I was pretty sure I won, but to be honest, it was like ‘what in the world has happened?’” she said. “I couldn’t process it, it was too big to realise it had happened. I had to double check, triple check. I knew it but I didn’t know it. Did I just win gold?”

After the race Deignan, who finished 12th one place ahead of Henderson, confirmed she has signed a new contract to remain with Lidl-Trek next year, but also said this would be her final Olympics.

“There’ll be no LA,” she said. “Not on the bike anyway. I’ll be on the sofa.”