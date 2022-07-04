Phillips thanks Leeds after sealing City switch – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.
Football
Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips.
Gabriel Jesus left City for Arsenal.
Alisson shared some holiday snaps.
Neil Warnock had his say.
Elton John unveiled Watford’s new kit.
Zlatan was on ice.
Ashley Young stayed at Villa.
Formula One
Carlos Sainz celebrated his first F1 victory.
Boxing
It’s fight week.
