04 July 2022

Phillips thanks Leeds after sealing City switch – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
04 July 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips.

Gabriel Jesus left City for Arsenal.

Alisson shared some holiday snaps.

Neil Warnock had his say.

Elton John unveiled Watford’s new kit.

Zlatan was on ice.

Ashley Young stayed at Villa.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz celebrated his first F1 victory.

Boxing

It’s fight week.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

PM ‘didn’t know specific claims’ about alleged sex pest Chris Pincher before giving him whips job

news

Tory deputy chief whip quits after drunken incident

news

Mother and stepfather jailed for life for murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi

news