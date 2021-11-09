09 November 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers hold off sloppy Chicago Bears to claim narrow win

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2021

A 40-yard field goal from Chris Boswell helped the Pittsburgh Steelers hold off a late rally from the Chicago Bears to claim a 29-27 win on Monday night.

Poor discipline repeatedly cost Chicago in the first half as the Bears allowed the Steelers to take an 11-point advantage into the break.

Pittsburgh built on their lead with two more field goals in the third, before a Chicago touchdown late in the quarter sparked a frantic final period.

Two more field goals gave the Steelers a seemingly insurmountable lead, until the Bears hit back with two quick touchdowns to go ahead 27-26 with 1:46 left on the clock.

However, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger marched downfield to put Boswell in position to seal the game-winner.

Roethlisberger finished with 205 yards and two touchdowns, while Chicago counterpart Justin Fields had 291 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man rescued from cave after being trapped for almost 54 hours

news

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ mother killed in paddleboarding incident

news

Alec Baldwin’s Rust movie set suffers new tragedy as crew member faces having arm amputated after spider bite

tv & entertainment