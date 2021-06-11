Players and pundits prepare for start of Euro 2020 – Friday’s sporting social

Kyle Walker (left), Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling
By NewsChain Sport
18:01pm, Fri 11 Jun 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 11.

Football

After a 12-month delay, Euro 2020 finally arrived.

The players are ready.

The politicians were getting involved.

Daniel Sturridge made sure Owen Coyle got his praise.

Two Chelsea players were celebrating their birthdays.

England turned the clock back.

Jim White is hanging up his yellow tie after 23 years with Sky Sports.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was preparing for a contest of a different kind.

And KP took victory.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua took a trip down memory lane

Formula One

With a free weekend, Red Bull enjoyed some time in Prague.

Sir Jackie Stewart celebrated his 82nd birthday.

