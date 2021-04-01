Players celebrate as England March on – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 1.
Football
Match-winner Harry Maguire was walking on air after England’s victory over Poland.
Who else is on the bus for Euro 2020?
Gary Lineker couldn’t quite believe Germany had lost to North Macedonia.
John McGinn soaked up some famous praise.
Bruno Fernandes couldn’t quite believe the Manchester weather.
Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to his former Manchester derby foe Sergio Aguero.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his point.
David Beckham enjoyed a spot of paddle tennis.
Sergio Ramos suffered an injury blow.
Tom Cairney was keeping his fingers crossed.
Mesut Ozil was looking back.
Glen Johnson was on the golf course.
Cricket
Happy birthday Jofra Archer.
And David Gower.
Kevin Pietersen took aim at poor Zoom etiquette.
Sam Curran rocked his yellow IPL look.
One last family night for the Warners before the IPL.
Virat Kohli was getting philosophical.
Athletics
April Fool?
Motor racing
Lewis Hamilton was a cover star.
And feeling reflective.
Golf
Ian Poulter was hoping practice makes perfect.
MMA
Conor McGregor was enjoying some R&R.
Basketball
When too much is too much.