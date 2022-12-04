04 December 2022

Poland’s Adrian Meronk eclipses Adam Scott to win Australian Open

Adrian Meronk finished with an eagle to win the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in style on Sunday.

The Pole closed out his tournament with a sensational long-range eagle putt to finish 14-under-par for the tournament – five shots ahead of overnight leader Adam Scott.

Meronk was cool, calm and collected amid the windy conditions in Melbourne, picking up four birdies en route to carding a four-under 66.

Despite taking the lead into Sunday, Scott was ultimately unable to repel Meronk’s challenge, sitting on even in the late stages until a double bogey on the 17th cruelled any hopes of eking out a victory on home soil.

Scott’s compatriot Min Woo Lee finished third on eight under, while Ireland’s Conor Purcell topped the British contingent with an overall score of five under.

Elsewhere, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai won the concurrent women’s event and England’s Kipp Popert took out the Australian All Abilities Championship.

