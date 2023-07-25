25 July 2023

Ponting discusses uncanny resemblance with Harman – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
25 July 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 25.

Football

Football mourned Chris Bart-Williams.

Becks has still got it.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed Japan.

Anthony Elanga was on the move.

Man City went dark.

Burnley went bright.

Cheltenham went….mint

Wilfried Zaha was ready for the next chapter.

Roy Hodgson looked cool.

Cricket

Ricky Ponting addressed talk of his uncanny resemblance with Open champion Brian Harman.

Stuart Broad loved the celebappeals.

Barmy Army were not happy with the Manchester weather.

Something to celebrate.

Kevin Pietersen played I spy.

A lovely moment.

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson was in the gym.

Formula One

Mercedes poked fun at Red Bull’s broken Hungarian Grand Prix trophy with a pic of their own from 2013.

George Russell was raring to go.

Darts

Adrian Lewis reeled in the big fish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Worst GP surgeries named and shamed PLUS top trending stories from around the UK

news

Today's weather in London

news

Defiant Greta Thunberg removed by police after new roadblock at oil terminal hours after court fine

world news