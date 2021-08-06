QPR defender Niko Hamalainen signs for Los Angeles Galaxy on loan
QPR defender Niko Hamalainen has joined the Los Angeles Galaxy on loan.
The American-born full-back, 24, will stay with the Major League Soccer side until December 31.
Finland international Hamalainen, part of the Euro 2020 squad, has previously been on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge as well as spending three months in the MLS with LAFC.
During the 2019/20 campaign, Hamalainen featured regularly during a spell with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.