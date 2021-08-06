QPR defender Niko Hamalainen signs for Los Angeles Galaxy on loan

American-born defender Niko Hamalainen is returning to the MLS (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:27pm, Fri 06 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

QPR defender Niko Hamalainen has joined the Los Angeles Galaxy on loan.

The American-born full-back, 24, will stay with the Major League Soccer side until December 31.

Finland international Hamalainen, part of the Euro 2020 squad, has previously been on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge as well as spending three months in the MLS with LAFC.

During the 2019/20 campaign, Hamalainen featured regularly during a spell with Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

QPR

PA