12 March 2022

Raducanu celebrates her opening win at Indian Wells – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
12 March 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 12.

Football

Gary Neville gave his opinion on Marcus Rashford’s situation at Manchester United.

Happy birthday to Allan Saint-Maximin.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu celebrated her opening win at Indian Wells.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed a touching moment shared by England’s Barmy Army.

High praise for India’s women’s team came from Sachin Tendulkar.

Marnus Labuschagne saw the funny side of his run out against Pakistan.

Rugby union

Former boxer Barry McGuigan enjoyed Ireland’s win over England.

Winter Paralympics

Steve Arnold became a Paralympian.

The journey was over for Brett Wild.

Formula One

Shot of the day?

