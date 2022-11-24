24 November 2022

Raheem Sterling feeling positive ahead of USA game: Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
24 November 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 24.

Football

Raheem Sterling was feeling positive.

Lucy Bronze set her sights (fairly) high for her Nou Camp debut.

Game recognises game.

Sorba Thomas crashed Kieffer Moore’s training video.

Cameroon arrived in style.

Pure class from Japan’s fans.

Kuol.

Luis Figo and Asamoah Gyan got behind their old teams.

Belgium prioritised.

Kai Havertz was looking to bounce back.

Junior Hoilett was proud of Canada.

Happy American Thanksgiving.

Basketball

Happy days for Kevin Durant and Brooklyn.

