Marcus Rashford, right, starred for Manchester United again (Nick Potts/PA)
20 February 2023

Rashford enjoys another successful performance – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
20 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 20.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed another successful performance.

Didier Drogba wished Cesar Azpilicueta well.

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

It all got a bit too much for Filbert.

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Leigh Wood’s trainer.

Eddie Hearn’s coffee opinions packed a punch.

Golf

Jon Rahm is world number one again.

Danny Willett feels like he’s in a good place.

Formula One

Lando Norris was preparing for this week’s Bahrain testing.

Lance Stroll suffered a setback in his pre-season preparation.

