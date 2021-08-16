Reaction to the weekend’s action, runs and more runs – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:43pm, Mon 16 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Son loved playing in front of fans again.

Conor Coady reflected on Wolves’ loss to Leicester.

Jordan Pickford thanked the Everton supporters.

Vinnie Jones had some Monday motivation.

Gerard Pique hit the 20m mark.

Michail Antonio was buzzing.

Thibaut Courtois signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the second Test between England and India.

Or did he?

Boxing

Tyson Fury went for a run with his dad John and gave an update on his baby daughter.

MMA

Conor McGregor will be back fighting next year.

And become a billionaire the year after.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA