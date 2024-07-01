Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall lead full quota of GB archers
Returning Olympians Bryony Pitman and Tom Hall will lead a full quota of British archers to the Paris Games later this month.
The duo competed in Tokyo in 2021 and will be joined by two debutants in each of the men’s and women’s teams that sealed their places amid nerve-racking scenes at the final qualifier in Turkey.
Nineteen-year-old Penny Healey, a former world number one who won two European Games gold medals in Krakow in 2023, completes the women’s team alongside 16-year-old Megan Havers.
The men’s team, which also comprises Conor Hall and Alex Wise, made it to Paris by virtue of a single-point win over Germany in the tournament in Antalya.
Healey said: “My coaches always say that I seem to thrive off pressure, when they tell me I need a 10 I tend to get a 10.
