Rice’s rehab and football unites against racism – Monday’s sporting social

Declan Rice has started his rehab for his injured knee
By NewsChain Sport
20:34pm, Mon 05 Apr 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 5.

Football

Declan Rice was taking his rehab in his stride.

Valencia called for more action against racism.

AC Milan also showed their support to victims of racist abuse over the weekend.

Toby Alderweireld called for action after Davinson Sanchez was racially abused.

James Milner was ready for action.

Manchester United players celebrated a valuable win.

Alisson Becker saw a familiar face or two.

Birthday wishes!

Charlie Austin was ready to do battle.

Family time for Mario Gotze.

Kieran Trippier issued a rallying call to Atletico Madrid after defeat.

Fond memories for Luis Garcia.

Easter greetings.

Gymnastics

Happy Easter from Simone Biles.

Cricket

The morning after for KP.

Hockey

Sam Quek introduced her daughter.

