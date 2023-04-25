Rob McElhenney teases Wrexham offer for Gareth Bale – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25.
Football
Could there be a Gareth Bale U-turn?
Gary Neville met Ted Lasso.
Rio Ferdinand caught up with Nemanja Vidic.
Antony was enjoying the NBA play-offs.
Alan Ball was remembered.
David Beckham marked World Malaria Day.
Cricket
Yorkshire welcomed back Jonny Bairstow.
Golf
Lee Westwood celebrated his half-century.
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz arrived in Madrid.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr is relishing his rematch with Liam Smith.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas took in the Northern Lights.
Happy birthday Felipe Massa.
