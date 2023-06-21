21 June 2023

Robertson appreciative as Newcastle remember Tiote – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 June 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 21.

Football

Andy Robertson showed his appreciation after a rainy night at Hampden.

Billy Gilmour enjoyed his evening, despite the weather.

As did Scott McTominay.

Chelsea bid farewell to N’Golo Kante.

Newcastle remembered Cheick Tiote, on what would have been his 37th birthday.

At the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Happy birthdays.

Boxing

A trip down memory lane for Frank Bruno.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton scrubbed up well at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.

Cricket

Harry Brook was focusing on the next four Ashes Tests.

Athletics

Not a bad office view.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Glastonbury 2023 opens to festival-goers ahead of five-day spectacular

news

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 21

news

Charles and Camilla in first Royal Ascot parade since death of the Queen

world news