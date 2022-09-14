Rocky in Rome and Silva returns to Manchester – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.
Football
Once a Blue…
Sylvester Stallone was in Rome.
Liverpool players reflected on a big win.
Gary Neville and Glenn Murray had their say on Todd Boehly’s All-Star game idea.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn was counting down.
Frank Bruno recalled meeting the Queen.
Chris Eubank Jr looked forward.
Cricket
Paul Collingwood looked back on a great night.
Athletics
Usain Bolt enjoyed New York Fashion Week.
Eilish McColgan rolled back the years.
Golf
Tiger Woods reflected on the Nexus Cup.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox