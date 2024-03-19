19 March 2024

Ronnie O’Sullivan sees off Michael White to reach last 32 of World Open in China

By NewsChain Sport
19 March 2024

Ronnie O’Sullivan battled through to the last 32 of the World Open with a 5-3 win over Michael White.

The world number one was not at his best, despite back-to-back century breaks, but got the job done in Yushan.

It looked like being a straightforward evening’s work in China for O’Sullivan when he produced breaks of 129 and 106 to move into a 3-1 lead.

https://twitter.com/WeAreWST/status/1770089868388950384/photo/1

But Welshman White battled back and had the chance to earn a decider when he twice found himself in the balls after two uncharacteristic O’Sullivan misses – the second of which saw him hit the table with his cue in frustration.

But O’Sullivan won a safety battle to ensure he progressed in eight frames.

Judd Trump remained on course for back-to-back titles after a routine 5-2 triumph over Sanderson Lam.

Trump won this event when it was last staged in 2019 – before a four-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic – and is looking a good bet to repeat the feat.

World champion Luca Brecel is through after a 5-2 victory over Oliver Brown, while home favourite Ding Junhui beat Liu Hongyu by the same score.

However, John Higgins is out after a 5-3 loss to Jackson Page.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kate filmed smiling alongside William during Windsor farm shop visit

news

JK Rowling will not delete posts which could breach ‘ludicrous’ hate crime laws

news

Banksy confirms new mural in north London

news