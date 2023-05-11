11 May 2023

Ronnie O’Sullivan shows how versatile his book is – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
11 May 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 11.

Football

Bradford remembered.

Newcastle weighed in on the ‘does Jason Tindall love the camera’ debate.

Dominic Matteo had some great news.

Rio was impressed.

League One safety and a new arrival in the same day for Paul Digby.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

Thibaut Courtois celebrated his birthday.

Snooker

The Rocket’s book was out.

Cricket

KP was on the bubbles.

