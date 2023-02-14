Joe Root innovated on Tuesday (Steven Paston/PA)
14 February 2023

Root innovates and stars celebrate Valentine’s Day – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 14.

Football

Love was in the air.

Liam Gallagher loves Manchester City’s manager.

Gary Neville could not get his words out.

Will Ferrell’s UK tour continued!

Neil Warnock was roaming again.

Darvel’s manager reflected with pride on their Scottish Cup exploits.

Cricket

Joe Root innovated.

Motor racing

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari caught the eye in Italy.

Snooker

The Rocket was at one with nature.

And Reanne Evans was also enjoying the great outdoors.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was ready for a rematch.

Jake Paul counted down to his fight with Tommy Fury.

American football

The traditional post-Super Bowl celebration for MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police officer cleared of charges of raping woman and child

news

Teenage girl found with fatal stab wounds in Cheshire park named by police

news

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news