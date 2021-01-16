Root’s masterclass and Antonio’s celebration – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 16.

Cricket

Joe Root took centre stage again in Sri Lanka.

Sam Billings and Ben Stokes enjoyed Root’s efforts.

Moeen Ali emerged from isolation.

And he had some support from a former skipper.

You’ve spelled my name wrong, son!

Kevin Pietersen soon turned his attention back to his recent safari adventures.

Football

Michail Antonio’s goal celebration was a talking point…

Wayne Rooney definitely won’t be picking Rio Ferdinand up for training any more after retiring as a player to take permanent charge of Derby.

Mesut Ozil and Rooney crossed paths in the Premier League a few times.

Little did he know…

Free agent Daniel Sturridge is ‘ready’.

Mauricio Pochettino gave an update on his health after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tim Krul returned from isolation in style!

Colourful scenes (or not) in Turkey.

Tennis

Heather Watson was one of those having to self-isolate ahead of the Australian Open.

Laura Robson eyed up a move.

Yulia Putintseva had company for her quarantine…

Serena Williams was in selfie mode.

Formula One

Mercedes celebrated four years since Valtteri Bottas signed up.

Max Verstappen was training ahead of the 2021 season.

Jenson Button issued a come-and-get-me plea to Formula One teams on behalf of his son.

Boxing

Evertonian cruiserweight Tony Bellew also paid tribute to Rooney.

Campbell Hatton’s debut is on its way.

Darts

Gerwyn Price loved his morning on Soccer AM.

What a way to celebrate!

Rugby player, darts player, footballer player?

MMA

Conor McGregor looked in fantastic condition ahead of his upcoming fight.

