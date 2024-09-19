Rory McIlroy breaks club and putts left-handed in ‘rollercoaster’ opening round

Rory McIlroy survived a “rollercoaster” day which included breaking a club mid-shot as England’s Matthew Baldwin enjoyed a serene journey to the top of the leaderboard in the BMW PGA Championship.

In an incident-packed round at Wentworth, McIlroy also had to hit a putt left-handed, saw his tee shot on the 17th bounce out of the trees and then hit his approach to the 18th out of bounds.

That cost the 2014 champion his second bogey of the day and, at five under par, left him two shots behind Baldwin, who avoided any drama whatsoever as he carded seven birdies in a bogey-free 65.

“I don’t think it’s ever happened to me before,” McIlroy said of the bizarre incident on the par-five 12th, when his approach finished six feet from the hole – he would miss the eagle putt – despite the clubhead flying off at impact.

“I hit nine iron on the ninth hole and it looked as if the ferrule was coming loose, but it was actually the head detaching from the shaft.

“I obviously didn’t realise that when I hit the shot on 12. It was a bit of a weird feeling. I hit the ball and obviously you’re expecting the weight of the club to just pull through and there was nothing there.

“Thankfully the ball went where I wanted it to. It could have been a lot worse but thankfully got it repaired and got it back on the 16th.”

Asked if he had experienced anything similar before, McIlroy said with a smile: “I’ve certainly broken a few [clubs] after shots, but I don’t remember when a head’s flown off on me like that, because the shaft was intact. Just glued the shaft back in and we were ready to go again.

“It was a bit of rollercoaster round but most of the incidents worked out in my favour so I’m happy about that. I would have taken five under at the start of the day, especially as the wind is getting up here.

“Overall it was a good round of golf, it could have been a little bit better but a solid start.”

Baldwin, who won his first DP World Tour title in South Africa last year, admitted he often struggles with nerves but was delighted with the way he remained focused in front of the large crowds.

“That’s a rarity for me to be fair, my thoughts are usually running wild,” the 38-year-old said.

“It’s something that I’m trying to work on. I had a focus point of trying to make a good strike on the golf ball and take it from there.”

On a day of low scoring, Baldwin held a one-shot lead over British Masters winner Niklas Norgaard and Belgium’s Thomas Detry, while McIlroy’s 67 was matched by Ryder Cup team-mates Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre, with 2019 winner Danny Willett returning a 68.

The former Masters champion underwent shoulder surgery after this tournament last year and has only played eight events in 2024, making the cut at Augusta National but missing the cut in each of his last five starts.

“It’s been tougher than I thought,” Willett admitted after a round containing six birdies and two bogeys.

“The first six months when I wasn’t doing anything was phenomenal. Just sat on the sofa, go to the gym every day but zero pressure – it could take as long as it wanted to.

“I think once I started getting back into trying to get ready to play, we just realised how insane this game drives you.

“I played Augusta because conditions were perfect for me to have a chance. It was firm, it was fast, it was windy, but then other tournaments I’ve played I’ve obviously not performed and not taken much from.

“When you’re trying, working, doing everything you think is right and shooting 75, it’s hard to take the positives from it.”