Rory McIlroy relishing Irish Open at The K Club – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was happy to be back at The K Club.

Yannik Paul was philosophical about his Ryder Cup omission.

Football

The Santiago Bernabeu has had a remarkable upgrade.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

Marketa Vondrousova showed off her latest tattoo.

Formula One

A very young Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri went back to their roots.

Sergio Perez was still celebrating his second-placed finish at Monza.

Valtteri Bottas was playing it cool.

