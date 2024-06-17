Rory McIlroy takes time out after ‘the toughest’ day of career at US Open

Rory McIlroy will “take a few weeks away” from golf after enduring what he described as the toughest day of his career in the final round of the US Open at Pinehurst on Sunday.

McIlroy stormed off the course without fulfilling media duties after blowing a two-shot lead with five to play and handing victory to Bryson DeChambeau.

The Northern Irishman, who was clearly disconsolate after extending his 10-year wait for an elusive fifth major, has withdrawn from this week’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

McIlroy wrote: “Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I’ve had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer.

“Firstly, I’d like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.

“As I reflect on my week, I’ll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day.

“But, as I always try to do, I’ll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives.

I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up

“As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have.

“The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I’ve shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.

“I’m going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defence of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon. See you in Scotland.”