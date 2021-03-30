Russell Westbrook makes history in Washington win

Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to finish with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 20 assists in the same game as he led the Washington Wizards to a 132-124 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The point guard’s 35 points, 14 rebounds and 21 assists were added to by 26 points from Rui Hachimura as the Japanese embraced his offensive role in the absence of the injured Bradley Beal.

James Harden also had a night to remember as he claimed his 12th triple-double of the season to match Jason Kidd’s franchise record and help the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107.

It has taken the shooting guard just 32 games to equal Kidd’s record, which the former Brooklyn star set in the 2006-07 campaign and matched the following season.

Harden scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer with just under four minutes left which put the Nets ahead 106-96 and on course for victory.

Harden finished with 38 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Zion Williamson spoiled the party for Boston Celtics fans returning in limited numbers to TD Garden, with the New Orleans Pelicans forward scoring 28 points on the way to a 115-109 win.

Steph Curry finished with 32 points in his return from injury as his Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 116-102, the Detroit Pistons were 118-104 victors over the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies moved to 0.5 (23 wins, 23 losses) through the season after beating the Houston Rockets 120-110.

The Los Angeles Clippers notched their sixth consecutive win after Marcus Morris scored 25 points and three other starters had at least 20 points in a 129-105 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, snapped their six-game losing streak to finish 98-88 winners over the New York Knicks, while the Dallas Mavericks outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder by 13 points in the second half to secure a 127-106 victory.

De’Aaron Fox and Richaun Holmes scored 24 and 23 points respectively as their Sacramento Kings defeated the San Antonio Spurs to record their fifth straight win, while the Utah Jazz continued to sit comfortably atop the Western Conference standings with a 114-75 demolishing of the Cleveland Cavaliers.